Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 59,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 19,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 60,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.