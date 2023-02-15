Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $113.99 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $113.99 million and $2.13 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.99 or 0.00433809 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.84 or 0.28736311 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,669,869,392 coins and its circulating supply is 16,669,877,503 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,656,668,028 with 16,656,676,400.320423 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00651928 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,955,157.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.