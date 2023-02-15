Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Update

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 991,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Karora Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

KRRGF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,889. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRRGF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

