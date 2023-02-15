K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.14. 28,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 71,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNTNF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

