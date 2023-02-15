JUNO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $86.20 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00005707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUNO has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $86.20 million and approximately $293,305.72 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,256,497 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

