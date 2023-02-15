JUMPN (JST) Price Hits $11.19 on Exchanges

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. JUMPN has a market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUMPN token can now be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN launched on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUMPN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

