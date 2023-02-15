JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $827.68

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 827.68 ($10.05) and traded as low as GBX 818 ($9.93). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 818 ($9.93), with a volume of 49,282 shares traded.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 24.18 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market cap of £626.75 million and a PE ratio of 646.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 826.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 829.69.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.