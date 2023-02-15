JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 400,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 107,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 335,401 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634,064. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average of $126.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

