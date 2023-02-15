JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) to Neutral

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singapore Telecommunications (SGAPY)
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamour Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
- Consumer Staples vs. Consumer Discretionary
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.