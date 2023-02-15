JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) to Neutral

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

