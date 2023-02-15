Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.03. The company had a trading volume of 198,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,884. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $135.35 and a 1-year high of $254.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

