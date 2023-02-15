Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,069.73

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,069.73 ($25.12) and traded as high as GBX 2,255 ($27.37). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,234 ($27.12), with a volume of 1,109,537 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,350 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.13) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.92) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,221.43 ($26.97).

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,440.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,169.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,070.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,147 ($26.06) per share, for a total transaction of £386.46 ($469.12).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

