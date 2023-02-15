Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in January

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,138,800 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 901,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,055,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Jervois Global Stock Down 6.9 %

OTCMKTS JRVMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 757,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,538. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. Jervois Global has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

Get Jervois Global alerts:

About Jervois Global

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.