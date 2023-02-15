Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in January

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,138,800 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 901,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,055,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Jervois Global Stock Down 6.9 %
OTCMKTS JRVMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 757,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,538. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. Jervois Global has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.77.
About Jervois Global
