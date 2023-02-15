Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $14.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $15.60 per share.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Chevron Stock Performance
Chevron stock opened at $172.32 on Wednesday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $130.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $333.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Chevron
In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.
