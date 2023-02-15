James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Update

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 131,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32,695 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JHX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. 41,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,884. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $34.86.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

