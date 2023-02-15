ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.54% of ITT worth $29,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $94.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.30.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.