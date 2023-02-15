ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in ITT were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $94.44.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. ITT’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

