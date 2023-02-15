iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Short Interest Up 60.1% in January

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,000 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 449,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iSun Stock Performance

Shares of ISUN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 44,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,424. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. iSun had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, analysts predict that iSun will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISUN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iSun during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iSun in the second quarter worth about $48,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in iSun in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iSun during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on iSun from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

