iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stock Holdings Reduced by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,979,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up about 3.8% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $72,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $45.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.