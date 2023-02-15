iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.45 and last traded at C$17.55. Approximately 329,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 597,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.60.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.36.

