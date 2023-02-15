iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 7.3% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 225,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

