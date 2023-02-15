iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,342 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.05. 446,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,910. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average of $109.98.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
