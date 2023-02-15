iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $191.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

