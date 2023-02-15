iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,022,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

