iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lessened by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $145,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.94. The company had a trading volume of 77,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.