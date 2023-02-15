iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $239.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

