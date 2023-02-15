iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Cut by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227,729 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $41,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.94. 539,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,385. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $113.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

