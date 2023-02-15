iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 307,120 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $435,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

EFA opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $77.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

