iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.3% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.22. 206,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,017. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

