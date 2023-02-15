iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,300,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 845,234 shares.The stock last traded at $24.26 and had previously closed at $24.30.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.