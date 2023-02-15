iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,787 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 5.8% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Gold Trust worth $45,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,479. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

