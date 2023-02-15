iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,407,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

