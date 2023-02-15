iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Reduced by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,923 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,519. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $111.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

