iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Increased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,318,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $224,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after buying an additional 948,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after acquiring an additional 820,606 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $111.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

