iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Down 13.6% in January

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,073,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,201. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $108.72.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
