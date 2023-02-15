iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Down 13.6% in January

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,073,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,201. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,311 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,638,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,487,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,832,000 after buying an additional 440,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 580,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 352,085 shares during the period.

