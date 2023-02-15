iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,604,197 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.