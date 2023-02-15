iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.56 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. 43,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.13. iRobot has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $69.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iRobot by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

