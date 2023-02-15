IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.
IPGP has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.20.
IPG Photonics stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.10. The company had a trading volume of 644,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,821. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $142.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45.
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
