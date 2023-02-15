IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

IPGP has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.20.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.10. The company had a trading volume of 644,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,821. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $142.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

