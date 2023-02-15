IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Short Interest Update

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 20,160,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

IonQ stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 3,966,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,350. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1,158.58%.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock worth $88,963 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

