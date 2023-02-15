Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading Down 0.7%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.44). 112,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 183,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.25 ($0.44).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.91) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.75. The stock has a market cap of £42.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

