Investors Buy Large Volume of TechnipFMC Put Options (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 12,481 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 948% compared to the typical volume of 1,191 put options.
FTI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. 3,534,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,110. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.
FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.
TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
