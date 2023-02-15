Investors Buy Large Volume of TechnipFMC Put Options (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 12,481 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 948% compared to the typical volume of 1,191 put options.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. 3,534,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,110. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TechnipFMC Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

