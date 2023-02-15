Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/15/2023 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/7/2023 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/6/2023 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.
- 1/26/2023 – Black Stone Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Black Stone Minerals Price Performance
NYSE:BSM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.
Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 95.75%.
Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals
Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.
Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.