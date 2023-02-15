Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/15/2023 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2023 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2023 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

1/26/2023 – Black Stone Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 95.75%.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,372,643 shares in the company, valued at $41,070,450.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

