Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 14th (ABBV, AMKR, CLF, CMS, EGHT, FIS, REVG, SBB, SUMO, TNDM)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 14th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a speculative buy rating to a tender rating. The firm currently has C$1.87 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.75.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.