Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 14th (ABBV, AMKR, CLF, CMS, EGHT, FIS, REVG, SBB, SUMO, TNDM)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 14th:
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a speculative buy rating to a tender rating. The firm currently has C$1.87 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.75.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
