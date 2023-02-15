Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ICMB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,068. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.72.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.11%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 742.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.