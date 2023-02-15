Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICMB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,068. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.11%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 742.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

