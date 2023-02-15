Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $95.76 and a 12-month high of $127.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.34.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.