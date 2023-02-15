Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.50. 15,013,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,629,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

