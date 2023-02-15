Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 330,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the previous session’s volume of 86,914 shares.The stock last traded at $47.70 and had previously closed at $47.88.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 291,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after buying an additional 45,424 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

