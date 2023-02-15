Interval Partners LP Sells 47,479 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Interval Partners LP decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,536 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 47,479 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,447,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.93. The company had a trading volume of 170,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.97 and its 200 day moving average is $165.77.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.