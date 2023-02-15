Interval Partners LP Lowers Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Interval Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for 1.2% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $27,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.60. 67,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,321. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.99. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.