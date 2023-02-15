Interval Partners LP Invests $11.92 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in American Express by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,812 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 677,676 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $91,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.84. The stock had a trading volume of 181,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.24. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

