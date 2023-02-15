Interval Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of Interval Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.20% of East West Bancorp worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,635,000 after purchasing an additional 383,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,315 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.53. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

